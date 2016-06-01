Attorney Hits And Kills Man With SUV Near Brockton Courthouse

June 1, 2016 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Brockton, Pedestrian Accident

BROCKTON (CBS) — A man was killed in Brockton Wednesday morning when an SUV accelerated backward rapidly, striking him and dragging him across a street.

John Buckley, 66, of Bridgewater, was taken to Brockton Hospital and later died.

The crash happened near the Brockton Courthouse, at Warren Avenue and West Elm Street around 8:01 a.m. Wednesday. Police confirmed the driver was a defense attorney, though she has not yet been identified, as no charges have yet been filed.

They said she was backing her Mercedes SUV into a spot in the courthouse parking lot, when she accidentally hit the gas and flew backward about 100 feet in total.

The SUV then crossed West Elm Street, driving backward out of the parking lot, up a hill, through some bushes, and onto a sidewalk, where a group of men were sitting under the shade.

A defense attorney was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove through a crowd of people. (WBZ-TV)

A defense attorney was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove through a crowd of people. (WBZ-TV)

The victim was struck and dragged across the street, and the SUV came to rest against an abandoned building on the other side of West Elm Street.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the crash is under investigation.

Cruz added that the driver was “very distraught” and was brought to the hospital as a result. She was not injured in the incident.

“To see whether or not the car was functioning properly, or whether it was not functioning properly, operator error, was it vehicle error? Those are the things that need to be looked at nowadays,” Cruz said.

One person was run over and killed by this vehicle. (WBZ-TV)

One person was run over and killed by this vehicle. (WBZ-TV)

Leslie Rivera, a chef at a nearby cafe, was walking to work when the crash happened. He said that, as he passed the men on the street, the SUV came roaring through the bushes. He told WBZ-TV’s Bill Shields that it missed him by only inches, and he considers himself very lucky.

“That guy was literally under the white SUV being run over,” said Rivera. “Today when I get home, I’m going to get down on my hands and knees and say a prayer.”

The driver, who police said was extremely distraught, stayed at the scene to talk to police. She was taken to Good Samaritan hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

One Comment

  1. test says:
    September 19, 2016 at 2:11 am

    Awesome! Its genuinely amazing piece of writing,
    I have got much clear idea about from this post.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. greenville chiropractor says:
    October 8, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    Some very nice stuff on this web site, I like it.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Misty says:
    October 8, 2016 at 4:22 pm

    This is the kind of information I’ve long been in search of.

    Thank you for posting this information.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App
Taz Show

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia