Massachusetts Moves Closer To Banning Plastic Shopping Bags

BOSTON (CBS) – “Paper or plastic?” may soon be a question of the past in Massachusetts.

The state senate added a measure to their budget package on Thursday that would ban plastic bags from major retailers, the State House News Service reports. It would also require stores to charge at least 10 cents for a recycled paper bag or reusable bag.

The changes would affect any stores that are 3,000 square feet or bigger, or chains that have at least three locations.

But the proposal has hurdles to climb before it becomes law. The House budget does not contain anything about a plastic bag ban, and the two bills would have to be reconciled in a conference committee.

There are also signs that Gov. Charlie Baker may be opposed to such a ban.

The governor “has serious concerns about enacting such a sweeping mandate through the budget process with little to no debate, especially due to the potential impacts on low-income families’ grocery bills, and retailers across Massachusetts,” spokesman Tim Buckley told The Boston Globe.

Supports of a plastic bag ban note that 30 cities and towns in Massachusetts have already instituted their own version of the legislation.