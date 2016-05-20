Tom Brady’s Chef, Allen Campbell, Details The Healthiest Of Healthy Diets

BOSTON (CBS) — Ever since The Boston Globe profiled Allen Campbell and the meals he prepares for Tom Brady back in January, the subject has become surrounded by a bit of a contentious debate.

There was initially some fascination in the unique diet for both Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen, which then led to some mockery, and then some out-and-out criticism. Some of it was downright mean-spirited.

Campbell joined Zolak & Bertrand on Friday and answered some questions from the curious hosts about the diet that doesn’t seem attainable for the average person.

“I really just focus on whole foods, mostly plants, anti-inflammatory, sustainable, those kind of things. It seems to apply to everyone that I work with,” Campbell said.

OK, but what’s with the anti-tomato stance?

“Tomatoes trickle in here and there,” Campbell said. “With tomatoes, they’re classified under nightshades, so nightshades would be eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, white potatoes. So there is, in some people, these nightshades can cause inflammation. It’s not anything new. If you have arthritis, your doctor might have told you years ago to maybe cut out nightshades and see how you feel. So it’s not like a new trend, we didn’t make it up. It’s very well-known that nightshades can cause inflammation.”

Campbell said of his relationship with Brady that “it was just a great match from the beginning,” but the chef doesn’t take too much credit for what Brady manages to accomplish on the field.

“I obviously joke about it and say like, ‘Yeah it was because of me.’ But no,” Campbell said. “Obviously Tom’s where he is because of his training and his commitment and his discipline. It’s a very small piece that I have to do with hit.”

Campbell was in studio to help promote the Guy Fieri Cooking With Best Buddies Event, which led to the obvious question: Given the healthy lifestyle, how do you even look at Guy Fieri and the food he cooks and eats?

“Remember, I grew up in the restaurant business, and I didn’t get healthy until just six years ago,” Campbell explained. “I opened a steakhouse in Miami, a big high-end mashed potato sloppy butter and mac and cheese type of place. So how could I turn around and judge someone else?”

You can buy tickets for the Guy Fieri Cooking With Best Buddies Event here, and you can listen to the full interview below: