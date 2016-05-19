Weather Alert: Thursday Snow | Forecast | BlogWeather App

NightSide – How Did Healthcare Get So Political?

May 19, 2016 11:04 PM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, NigthSide, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Regardless of whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you probably believe that we pay too much for healthcare. Our system is the most expensive in the world by far, and most liberals and conservatives agree that bringing cost down is crucial. So why is it that Obamacare, the biggest piece of healthcare reform in decades, didn’t do much to address the issue of cost? Dr. Leonard Zwelling was a staffer in the U.S. Senate when the legislation was being debated, and he sits down with Dan to explain how the idea of true healthcare reform was derailed by partisan politics on both sides of the aisle.

Originally broadcast May 19th, 2016.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia