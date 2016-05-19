NightSide – How Did Healthcare Get So Political?

BOSTON (CBS) – Regardless of whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, you probably believe that we pay too much for healthcare. Our system is the most expensive in the world by far, and most liberals and conservatives agree that bringing cost down is crucial. So why is it that Obamacare, the biggest piece of healthcare reform in decades, didn’t do much to address the issue of cost? Dr. Leonard Zwelling was a staffer in the U.S. Senate when the legislation was being debated, and he sits down with Dan to explain how the idea of true healthcare reform was derailed by partisan politics on both sides of the aisle.

Originally broadcast May 19th, 2016.