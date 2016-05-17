Museum Offers $20,000 Reward For Piece Of Meteor Seen Over New England

BETHEL, Maine (CBS/AP) – There’s a big prize out there for anyone who can get their hands on part of a meteor that was seen streaking over New England early Tuesday morning.

Police dashcams and surveillance cameras captured the fireball lighting up the sky at about 12:50 a.m.

The American Meteor Society reported more than 300 sightings in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and parts of Canada.

The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum suspects the meteor crashed into the woods of northwestern Maine, based on preliminary findings. It’s offering a $20,000 reward if someone recovers a piece of the meteorite weighing at least 2.2 pounds.

Museum director Barbra Barrett told the Portland Press Herald she’s hopeful witnesses can help locate pieces of the space rock.

“I think there’s a real possibility here to recover the meteorite,” Barrett said. “It’s a unique opportunity for Maine the see and possibly recover a meteorite after seeing a fireball in the sky.”

<script src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6" async></script></p> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/121900037821056/videos/1219628304714885/"></div> <p>

She can be reached at bbarrett@mainemineralmuseum.org.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)