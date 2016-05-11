Pregnant Waitress Stabbed In Taunton Rampage In Serious Condition

TAUNTON (CBS) — The pregnant woman who one man died trying to save during a violent stabbing rampage at a Taunton mall Tuesday night is in serious condition and her baby is OK, her sister told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

Sheenah Savoy, 26, was hospitalized in critical condition after the attack, which left two people dead and several injured. She has been a waitress at the Bertucci’s in the Silver City Galleria in Taunton, where the suspect attacked her, for a couple of years.

At a press conference Wednesday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Savoy had been stabbed several times. The attack was stopped when an off-duty Plymouth County deputy sheriff shot the suspect after he refused to drop his knife.

Police have identified the suspect in the attacks as Arthur DaRosa, 28, of Taunton.

Jim Casey was in the bar in Bertucci’s when DaRosa went on his rampage.

“Once the waitress went down, he came at me,” Casey said. “I had only a table between the two of us.”

“He’s brandishing this knife at me and I’m trying to avoid getting stabbed,” he said. “The gentleman at the bar, I believe his name is George Heath, he reached for the knife.”

Heath died after he was stabbed by DaRosa.

On Wednesday, Heath’s wife said her husband died trying to save Savoy.

Savoy, who is also known as Sheenah Costa, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by medflight.

Savoy’s sister told WBZ-TV that Sheenah is in a lot of pain, but is thankful she is alive.

“We are blessed that she is alive and we are staying positive,” Kovadis Costa said.

Kovadis said the incident was random.

Heidi Pinto is one of Savoy’s best friends.

“She’s the greatest person, she’s one of the greatest people I know,” she said. “She’s so strong I know she’s going to make it.”