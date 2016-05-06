Patriots CB Cyrus Jones Says He Was ‘Afraid Of Tom Brady’ Growing Up As Ravens Fan

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — No pressure, Cyrus Jones. But you’re going to don the same jersey number as a Patriots legend and another future Hall-of-Fame corner, both of which played big roles in all four Patriots Super Bowl championship seasons.

Jones, the former Alabama cornerback whom the Patriots selected 60th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, will wear jersey No. 24 as he figures to make the team as a reserve corner and punt returner/special teams player. Jones spoke to reporters Friday to talk about fulfilling his dream of becoming an NFL football player – and also his history-filled number, worn by the likes of Ty Law and Darrelle Revis.

“[Law and Revis are] two of the greatest players to ever step foot in the National Football League,” said Jones. “There’s definitely a legacy behind the number, and I want to make my own legacy with the number.”

Reporters asked him about playing defense in practice against quarterback Tom Brady, whom Jones rooted against growing up as a Baltimore Ravens fan. He admitted that Brady made him squirm as a fan – but now that they are teammates, the focus is on winning Super Bowl No. 5 for Brady & Belichick.

“Any time [the Ravens] played the Patriots, I definitely was scared of Tom Brady,” said Jones. “Obviously, he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to step foot into this league and I’m just honored to be a part of his team. He’s a winner. Everybody likes winning. I consider myself a winner, so I’m looking forward to working with him and trying to get to another Super Bowl – and winning it.”

When saying how much football means to him, he showed why coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots wanted to bring him in.

“Football is everything to me. I eat, sleep, and breathe it,” Jones said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. … My plan is just to come in here, be humble, work hard from day one, earn the respect of the veterans in the locker room, earn the trust of my coaches, and like I said before, get out there with any opportunity that I’m given and make the best of it to try to make this team better.”

Might as well get this guy’s red jacket ready now! Just kidding. But hopefully not.

