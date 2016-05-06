NH Man Dies While Fixing Roof, Firefighters Return To Finish Repairs

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — After a New Hampshire man fixing his roof died in a fall, firefighters and paramedics returned later to finish his project.
Members of the Merrimack Fire Department arrived at the home Wednesday afternoon to find a relative performing CPR on the victim. The severely injured man was rushed to a hospital, but was pronounced dead.
Fire Chief Michael Currier says that after the man died, six rescue team members were concerned that his roof repair wasn’t finished. With rain on the horizon, the firefighters and paramedics went back to the home thinking they’d put a tarp on the open roof.
After realizing that the project was nearly complete, the rescuers decided to fix the roof completely with help from the victim’s neighbors.
