Phantom Gourmet: J&M Diner In Framingham

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A picture may be worth a thousand words, but the pictures lining the walls at J&M Diner in Framingham are worth about ten thousand calories.

This bustling breakfast spot is like a second home for owners David and Karen Fiore. It’s open 364 days a year, serving breakfasts that go from simple to simply insane.

“We try to be creative,” says Karen. “Just to keep us excited about our food because its just an easy thing to sell because we’re very passionate about it.”

David is constantly cooking back in the kitchen, where eggs, homefries, and hash fill the flat top, while out in the dining room, everyone is made to feel comfortable–although Karen and her staff may be the most comfortable of all, since they come to work in their pajamas.

“We wore jeans to start with back in the day with t-shirts,” explains Karen. “Then it was Halloween, so we decided let’s all dress up as little girls in our pajamas, so that was just a weekend thing, and then it was a couple Thanksgivings where our jeans were getting a little tight, so we said, ‘Why don’t we do pajamas all the time?’ And it’s been the most comfortable, most fun. It’s better than wearing high heels, which I used to do for a long time.”

The customers are encouraged to wear their PJ’s too–and with portions as big as these, loose fitting pants are probably a good idea.

“We’re one of a few places at breakfast where I think everyone leaves with a doggie bag,” says David.

And while the plates are big, the prices at J&M Diner are anything but.

“We’re not trying to bombard you with spending alot of money. But if you want to have a great breakfast and a nice experience with an atmosphere with great music and great people who really care about your experience here, this is the place to come.”

