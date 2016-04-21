Boston Honors Prince By Lighting Zakim Bridge, South Station Purple

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts is honoring Prince by lighting up several landmarks purple.

Governor Charlie Baker asked MassDOT to light the Zakim Bridge, South Station and Government Center in Boston and the Burns Bridge in Worcester in honor of the pop icon.

Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times with hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” was found dead at his home on Thursday in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57.

Prince had many connections to Boston.

Before it was the House of Blues, it was the Metro and before he played sold out shows at the Fleet Center, Prince surprised everyone with a pop-up show at the Lansdowne Street nightclub. The year was 1986 and tickets were as low as $12.

Mix 104.1’s Karson and Kennedy say there will never be another musician like him.

“He made it performance. He made it a show,” Kennedy said. “He made it something you wanted to watch.”

“I think also what he did is inspire young artists,” Karson said. “If you look at Bruno Mars, he’s in that Michael Jackson-Prince mold. He sings, he dances, he performs, and he plays instruments. Prince did all of those things.”

No details about what may have caused his death have been released.

His publicist told The Associated Press that the superstar “died at his home this morning at Paisley Park.” The local sheriff said deputies found Prince unresponsive in an elevator late Thursday morning after being summoned to his home, but that first-responders couldn’t revive him.

