Boston Honors Prince By Lighting Zakim Bridge, South Station Purple

Filed Under: Prince, South Station, Zakim Bridge
Zakim Bridge lit up purple to honor Prince (WBZ-TV)

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts is honoring Prince by lighting up several landmarks purple.

Governor Charlie Baker asked MassDOT to light the Zakim Bridge, South Station and Government Center in Boston and the Burns Bridge in Worcester in honor of the pop icon.

South Station lit up purple to honor Prince (Photo credit Andrew Rawding)

South Station lit up purple to honor Prince (Photo credit Andrew Rawding)

Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times with hits including “Little Red Corvette,” “Let’s Go Crazy” and “When Doves Cry,” was found dead at his home on Thursday in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57.

Prince had many connections to Boston.

Before it was the House of Blues, it was the Metro and before he played sold out shows at the Fleet Center, Prince surprised everyone with a pop-up show at the Lansdowne Street nightclub. The year was 1986 and tickets were as low as $12.

Related: Musicians, Celebrities React

Mix 104.1’s Karson and Kennedy say there will never be another musician like him.

“He made it performance. He made it a show,” Kennedy said. “He made it something you wanted to watch.”

Watch: Karson & Kennedy On Prince’s Impact

“I think also what he did is inspire young artists,” Karson said. “If you look at Bruno Mars, he’s in that Michael Jackson-Prince mold. He sings, he dances, he performs, and he plays instruments. Prince did all of those things.”

Zakim Bridge lit up purple to honor Prince (Image from MassDOT)

Zakim Bridge lit up purple to honor Prince (Image from MassDOT)

No details about what may have caused his death have been released.

His publicist told The Associated Press that the superstar “died at his home this morning at Paisley Park.” The local sheriff said deputies found Prince unresponsive in an elevator late Thursday morning after being summoned to his home, but that first-responders couldn’t revive him.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch