Three Years Ago, David Ortiz Declared Boston ‘Our (Expletive) City’

BOSTON – Wednesday marks the third anniversary of what may have been the most iconic moment of Red Sox slugger David Ortiz’s storied career.
Three years ago, Ortiz took the microphone for an impromptu speech to the Fenway Park crowd as the team played its first home game after the Boston Marathon bombings.
“This is our (expletive) city,” Ortiz told the crowd in a speech that was carried live on television locally and nationally. “And nobody’s going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong.”
It didn’t take long that day for the Federal Communications Commission to weigh in on Ortiz’s colorful language.
“David Ortiz spoke from the heart at today’s Red Sox game. I stand with Big Papi and the people of Boston,” chairman Julius Genachowski tweeted later in the afternoon.
This March while attending a baseball game in Cuba, President Barack Obama told ESPN it was “probably the only time that America didn’t have a problem with cursing on live TV.”
The Red Sox went on to win the 2013 World Series.
One Comment