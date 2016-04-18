Bill Belichick Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In Appropriately Awkward Instagram Video

April 18, 2016 8:20 AM
Bill Belichick (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick celebrated his 64th birthday on Saturday, and his girlfriend Linda Holliday wouldn’t let the Patriots head coach enjoy his special day without thanking all the Patriots fans who sent him birthday wishes over the weekend.

Tom Brady himself posted a photo to wish his coach a happy birthday on Facebook. Coincidentally, Saturday was also the 16th anniversary of Belichick selecting Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft – as a top commenter put it, Belichick’s “greatest birthday present ever.”

Belichick is notorious for being a bit cantankerous about social media, begrudging his players’ use of “MyFace”, “YourFace”, “InstantFace”, and my personal favorite, “SnapFace”. But here he is, making a surprise cameo appearance on Holliday’s Instagram account:

So many wonderful birthday wishes for Bill today! Sending many heartfelt thanks back to you all!

A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on

It’s not Belichick’s fault that the video cuts out mid-sentence, but for him, it’s appropriately awkward. Hopefully, we didn’t miss some really profound stuff. Probably not – it’s more likely that Bill watched the video and said, “Meh, good enough.”

Belichick doesn’t seem to treat winning social media like he does winning football games, nor should he. But, like so many coaches who just beat themselves against Belichick, he can win social media without even trying.

