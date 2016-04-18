Bill Belichick Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes In Appropriately Awkward Instagram Video

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick celebrated his 64th birthday on Saturday, and his girlfriend Linda Holliday wouldn’t let the Patriots head coach enjoy his special day without thanking all the Patriots fans who sent him birthday wishes over the weekend.

Tom Brady himself posted a photo to wish his coach a happy birthday on Facebook. Coincidentally, Saturday was also the 16th anniversary of Belichick selecting Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft – as a top commenter put it, Belichick’s “greatest birthday present ever.”

Related: Tom Brady Wishes Bill Belichick Happy 64th Birthday

Belichick is notorious for being a bit cantankerous about social media, begrudging his players’ use of “MyFace”, “YourFace”, “InstantFace”, and my personal favorite, “SnapFace”. But here he is, making a surprise cameo appearance on Holliday’s Instagram account:

So many wonderful birthday wishes for Bill today! Sending many heartfelt thanks back to you all! A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on Apr 16, 2016 at 7:24pm PDT

It’s not Belichick’s fault that the video cuts out mid-sentence, but for him, it’s appropriately awkward. Hopefully, we didn’t miss some really profound stuff. Probably not – it’s more likely that Bill watched the video and said, “Meh, good enough.”

Belichick doesn’t seem to treat winning social media like he does winning football games, nor should he. But, like so many coaches who just beat themselves against Belichick, he can win social media without even trying.

Two of these people have lived in Detroit! Hint : I'm not one of them! A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on Mar 18, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

Stay warm & cozy on this Valentine's weekend! ❣ And Go @johnshopkins_lax ! Why don't they have a lax stick emoji?!? 🤔 A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on Feb 13, 2016 at 6:37am PST

A little Nantucket #TrickOrTreat fun with my prince (lightsabre check!) TB12, four legged Gronk & a Super Hero with his lion king! Happy Halloween!! 👻👻👻 A post shared by Linda Holliday✨ (@lindaholliday_) on Oct 31, 2015 at 3:56pm PDT

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.