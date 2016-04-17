Jeff Bauman, Jake Gyllenhaal Speak At Pre-Marathon Dinner

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and actor Jake Gyllenhaal — who will play Bauman in an upcoming movie — joined Boston Medical Center’s 2016 marathon team at an annual pasta dinner the night before the race.

The dinner was held Sunday at the Westin Boston Waterfront.

The program was hosted by retired New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo. Bauman, Gyllenhaal and Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh were among the scheduled speakers.

Bauman lost both legs in the bombing and was treated at Boston Medical Center. His account of that day and his recovery are outlined in his memoir, “Stronger.” The book is being adapted into a film starring Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal said he and Bauman shared a vision for the movie “Stronger,” now filming in Boston.

“We’re putting hope out there and positivity out there,” Gyllenhaal said. “Given the state of the world as it is, it’s the most important thing we can do and I know both of us feel that responsibility.”

Bauman was asked how he felt having Gyllenhaal assume his identity.

“It’s kind of freaky, because they’re so good, they’re so good,” Bauman responded.

The 2016 marathon is Monday.