Lynnfield Man With Cerebral Palsy Says He Was Attacked By Teens

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A Lynnfield man who has cerebral palsy claims he was attacked in his town by two teenagers, leaving him with serious head injuries.

Forty year old Frankie Baker told WBZ he was outside a local convenience store on March 13th when two teenage boys asked him to buy cigarettes for them.

“I said no, it’s my license it’s my identity I can’t sell to a minor,” he said.

He says after he refused, the teens beat him.

“One of them grabbed my left arm, and then the other one came up and hit me,” he said. “All I remember is falling into the car, into the driver’s seat and just seeing stars.”

Baker and his family took to social media Friday to ask for the public’s help and criticize police for “dragging their feet.”

Lynnfield’s police chief says that it’s a frustrating case because there’s no surveillance video, no witnesses and no suspects.

He says his department is taking the case seriously but he can’t understand why there are no witnesses when this attack happened in the middle of the day.