Bruins Make $300K Donation To Injured Hockey Player Denna Laing

April 7, 2016 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Boston Bruins, Denna Laing, Donation, Outdoor Women's Classic

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins donated $300,000 to Denna Laing, a professional hockey player who was injured during the Outdoor Women’s Classic at Gillette Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

The team announced the donation to the Boston Pride forward on Thursday before Boston’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Laing and her teammates were also invited to the game, which the Bruins won 5-2 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Laing suffered a spinal injury in the game before the NHL’s Winter Classic on Dec. 31, 2015. Despite losing Laing, the Pride were able to win the first National Women’s Hockey League title in mid-March.

