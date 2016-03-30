HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Milton Baby Boy Gives Peace Sign In Ultrasound Photo

Janine and Ryan Godfrey's baby boy appears to be giving the peace sign. (Image Courtesy of Janine and Ryan Godfrey)

BOSTON (CBS) – For expecting parents, finding out if you are having a boy or girl is a big moment. But for a Milton couple, the ultrasound came with another big surprise.

Janine Godfrey, the sister-in-law of WBZ-TV anchor David Wade, shared a photograph from her ultrasound that shows her baby giving what looks like a peace sign.

Janine and her husband Ryan got a good laugh out of the picture.

So did the ultrasound technician, who printed “Peace” in the corner of the image where the gender is normally written.

As for the big news from the appointment – the Godfreys found out they’ll be having a boy.

The #PeaceBaby, as Janine has coined him, is due in August.

