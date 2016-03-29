Unsealed Emails Show Gary Bettman, NHL Officials Acknowledging Possible Links Between Fighting And CTE

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — As obtuse as the NFL front offices and owners have acted about the links between football and CTE, the NHL has arguably been worse. Commissioner Gary Bettman has consistently and flatly denied any tangible links between hockey, particularly fighting, and the degenerative brain disease that has been found in several deceased former enforcers.

Now, unsealed 2011 emails show Bettman and some of his “top lieutenants” acknowledging the connections between fighting, CTE, and long-term mental health problems. The discussions, centered on the idea of eliminating fighting from the game altogether, directly contradict what Bettman and other officials have said publicly for years, as the massive concussion lawsuit from over 100 former players continues to grow.

While Bettman somewhat conceded connections between fighting and C.T.E., he continued to stop short of acknowledging links between fighting and the long-term health problems associated with the degenerative brain disease, including depression.

“An interesting question is whether being an NHL fighter does this to you (I don’t believe so) or whether a certain type of person (who wouldn’t otherwise be skilled enough to be an NHL player) gravitates to this job (I believe more likely),” said Bettman in an email dated September 3, 2011, which started with a link to this story from the Globe and Mail in Toronto titled “Getting Rid Of Hockey’s Goons.”

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly responded: “I tend to think it’s a little bit of both. … Fighting raises the incidence of head injuries/concussions, which raises the incidence of depression onset, which raises the incidence of personal tragedies.” Bettman then responded to that with: “I believe the fighting and possible concussions could aggravate a condition,” Bettman wrote. “But if you think about the tragedies there were probably certain predispositions.”

Bettman is essentially arguing a “chicken vs. egg” scenario here, positing that depressed individuals may become fighters who get CTE, rather than fighters who get CTE may become depressed as a result. Common sense should be enough to determine which cause and effect is more likely.

The “tragedies” referred to three former enforcers who all struggled with depression before their premature deaths, all of which occurred in a short period of time in 2011: Derek Boogaard, who died at age 28; Rick Rypien, who died at age 27; and Wade Belak, who died at age 35. Both Rypien and Belak were reported to have committed suicide. All three players were found to have CTE postmortem.

But, according to Bettman, their struggles with depression could have stemmed from something that started before they played professional hockey.

The officials’ emails also discuss the rampant issues with players abusing prescription medication and the league’s efforts (or lack thereof) to sell itself as a “safer” game, contrasting themselves with the NFL.

Yes, Roger Goodell and NFL owners have not exactly painted themselves in a favorable light with their denials and disingenuous public communications regarding concussions and C.T.E. But, as these emails plainly show, the NHL hasn’t done itself many favors either.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.