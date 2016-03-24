New Service Offers Rides For Women Only

BOSTON (CBS) – Ride share services are convenient and popular. However, some riders think it may not always be the safest option.

“I’ve questioned who is driving me around,” explains car service rider Lindsay Roth of Brighton.

Chariot for Women is a new Massachusetts-based company that will soon offer rides nationwide from an app, similar to Uber, but this service is for women with vehicles only driven by women.

“Knowing that I’m picking up just women, to me it feels a lot safer,” said Chariot for Women Driver Bobbie-Jo Deprey.

Deprey is one of hundreds of female drivers so far to sign on.

“Picking up men that I don’t know or are out drinking all night, anything can happen. I’m a woman with responsibilities. I have three kids. I gotta look out for myself,” Deprey expressed.

Aside from accommodating women, children are also a major factor for this company which is why the company’s founder Michael Pelletz tells WBZ that it is adding booster seats inside every car.

“The fact that it’s just women and children is comforting,” said Deprey.

Michael Pelletz said he is a former Uber driver who worked a lot of late nights.

“There would be a line of cars and women would just jump into my car that weren’t even my passenger and so as a father of two daughters and I have an amazing wife at home,” says Pelletz, “that scared me so I said there has to be a better way to do this to keep women safe.”

The company wants to hire 2,000 drivers, in Boston alone, by the company’s launch date on April 19th.

Alec Pearce is a male rider and supports the concept.

“It seems like a really good idea,” says Pearce. “I want my friends to be safe.”