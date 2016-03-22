Funeral Held In Hudson For Trooper Thomas Clardy

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy was laid to rest on Tuesday as a sea of police officers from around the country came to Hudson for Clardy’s funeral.

Clardy’s funeral began Tuesday around 11 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Church in Hudson and ended just before 1 p.m. The funeral concluded at a nearby cemetery.

The veteran trooper was killed after being hit by a car during a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike in Charlton last week.

Retired Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Al Toney gave the eulogy during the service. Toney and Clardy worked together at the Sturbridge barracks.

“All of us know the dangerous of public service but we do it and never think twice. As we leave for work, no one thinks it will be the last,” Toney told the church.

Though Toney recalled that Clardy “truly was a professional,” he also shared several stories that showed the trooper’s playful side.

When Toney took his place at the altar to begin his eulogy, he set a pair of Hulk hands down on the podium.

Toney told a story of how Clardy often wore the hands, declaring himself “Hulk Clardy” around the barracks.

“I share these stories with you because Tom loved life. He loved the spirit of life. And he lived life to its fullest. His life was cut short. But at the time of his passing he was in full bloom,” Toney said.

When Toney retired, Clardy gave him the Hulk hands as a gift.

“Tom would always say to me ‘You know, Sarge, I want to be just like you.’ I would laugh. And I never gave Tom a definitive answer,” Toney said at the conclusion of his eulogy. “I would like to respond to Trooper Clardy today. If Tom said to me ‘You know Sarge, I want to be just like you,’ I’d go ‘Negative Trooper Clardy. We all aspire to be just like you.’ I love you Tom.”

Clardy was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and father of seven children.

Fellow Trooper Jamie Magarian gave an emotional farewell to Clardy, tearing up as he spoke about his colleague.

“Remember that champions never quit. They just run out of time,” Magarian said.

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon also addressed the church.

McKeon thanked the first responders who tried to save Clardy’s life following the crash.

“I feel, and I know you feel the same, that I would give anything in the world for none of us to have to be here today,” McKeon said. “I would give anything in the world to know that Trooper Clardy was taking his regular patrol on the Mass. Pike tonight, protecting innocent drivers, and that all was right in the world.”

Tuesday’s funeral procession included 40 honor guards, fife and drum units with bagpipes and a rifle salute to Clardy.

A replica of Clardy’s State Police cruiser was at the cemetery to receive a final call.

In addition to police officers, residents also lined the street prior to the start of the funeral, some holding American flags.

Digital traffic signs around the state read “Rest In Peace Trooper Thomas Clardy.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Trooper Clardy may be made to:

The Clardy Children’s Fund

C/O Avidia Bank

42 Main St.

Hudson, MA 01749

David Njuguna, 30, of Webster, is charged following the crash that killed Clardy. He remains at UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

