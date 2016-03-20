BOSTON (CBS) — Mayor Marty Walsh’s unsuccessful bid to shorten the route of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade was the butt of a lot of jokes this year at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, where a who’s who of state political leaders cracked jokes at each other’s expenses.

“Sorry, was running a little big later than expected,” joked host State Sen. Linda Dorcena Forry. “You know, I just came from the Moakley Courthouse. Mayor Walsh was trying to cut the breakfast in half too, could you believe it?”

Walsh, however, proved he could take the heat–telling Dorcena Forry he wouldn’t allow her to cut his speaking time in half.

“Linda said to me this morning that I have two minutes,” joked Walsh. “But I have an emergency injunction from Judge Shearns that gives back my traditional five minutes this morning.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren got a few zingers in about presidential politics.

“Donald Trump is floating Scott Brown as a possible running mate,” said Sen. Warren. “I want you to think about that–it would be the perfect reality show match-up. Celebrity Apprentice meets The Biggest Loser.”

Gov. Charlie Baker jogged onto the stage with a laundry basket full of clothing, and took a dig at State Senator Brian Joyce. Joyce is under fire for accepting free dry-cleaning services from a local business.

“Sorry I’m late, I’ve been waiting for Senator Joyce,” said Baker. “I had some laundry I needed done, and I hear he gets a really good deal.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports