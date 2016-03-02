NH State Rep. Charged With Attempting To Lure Teen

March 2, 2016 1:50 PM
NOTTINGHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire lawmaker who is a member of the Committee on Children and Family Law was arrested Tuesday, accused of trying to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual encounter.

Nottingham Police joined the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in executing a search warrant at Rep. Kyle Tasker’s home on Tuesday.

Police say the search was based on a “lengthy investigation” involving the illegal use of computers and the possession of controlled drugs.

Tasker was arraigned Wednesday on three drug charges and one count of using a computer to lure what he thought was the teen. It was actually police working undercover.

The chairman of the New Hampshire GOP calls the allegations against Tasker “troubling” and “disgusting.”

House Speaker Shawn Jasper released a statement on Tasker’s arrest, saying that he has removed him from the Committee on Children and Family Law.

Representative Tasker is facing serious charges that, if true, are beyond the bounds of human decency. It is clear that given the seriousness of these allegations, Rep. Tasker will be unable to represent his constituents effectively, and should resign immediately. This morning I issued a letter immediately removing him from his assignment on the House Children and Family Law committee. While only Rep. Tasker can make the decision to resign from his seat, the House does have the ability to remove him.

After his arrest, Tasker is being held on $250,000 bail.

Tasker, a Republican, is currently serving his third term in the New Hampshire House.

