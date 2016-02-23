Caught On Video At Oxford Home Depot: ‘It’s A Goat In A Car!’

OXFORD (CBS) – There was something peculiar going on in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Oxford on Sunday.
Realtor John Miller captured the strange scene on video – a goat sitting in the driver’s seat of a van. No kidding.
“It’s a goat in a car!” Miller says. “I feel like I’m in an Adam Sandler skit.”
“That’s crazy,” another onlooker comments.
He posted the video to his Facebook, where it’s been viewed more than 70,000 times.
Thanks the power of social media, Miller has since heard from the goat owner, who says she ran into the store for about 10 minutes to get a toilet gasket after picking the goat up at a farm.
She said the goat managed to turn on her hazard lights and wipers, and even drank a McDonald’s cup of soda and ate a Nutty Bar before going to the bathroom in the driver’s seat.
“Of course I didn’t even realize it and sat in it!” she told Miller. “Glad my new fur kid could make your day.”
