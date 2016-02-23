State Sen. Brian Joyce (WBZ-TV)

BOSTON (AP) — State Sen. Brian Joyce, whose law office was raided by federal agents last week, said Tuesday he would not run for re-election in November.

Joyce, a Milton Democrat, posted the announcement on his Twitter account. Earlier, in a statement to the Milton Times newspaper, he said he had worked hard for the town and achieved results, “while always trying to abide by the rules.”

Joyce, 53, has served in the Senate since 1998. He said he would continue working for the district through the remainder of the term but would not run for another two-year term at the Statehouse.

The announcement comes after FBI and IRS agents went to Joyce’s Canton law office Feb. 17 to conduct what a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Boston office described as “court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.”

The exact nature of the probe has not been revealed. Joyce’s lawyer, Howard Cooper, said at the time of the raid that the senator was cooperating with law enforcement and believed he had done “absolutely nothing wrong.”

In a statement Tuesday, Senate President Stan Rosenberg, an Amherst Democrat, said Joyce had served his constituents for two decades and wished him well in the future.

“A strong supporter of public education, throughout his career he fought to secure funding for public school buildings across his district,” Rosenberg said. “In addition, he cared deeply for senior citizens and protecting the disabled. He took tough votes against public opinion on numerous issues including marriage equality and the death penalty.”

Last May, Rosenberg sent a letter to the state Ethics Commission asking the panel to review Joyce’s conduct following a report in The Boston Globe of potential conflicts of interest focusing on whether Joyce used his position as a state senator to boost his law practice.

Joyce agreed at the time to step aside from two key posts he held in the Senate, assistant majority leader and chairman of the Committee of Bills in Third Reading, until the probe was completed.

In January, Joyce agreed to pay nearly $5,000 to resolve issues raised by state campaign finance regulators, including using campaign funds for personal reasons, including his son’s 2014 high school graduation party. The senator said at the time that there was “no finding of wrongdoing on my part.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has also called on the ethics commission to investigate a reported arrangement that let Joyce receive free dry cleaning from a local shop for more than a decade. The Globe said Joyce took his suits, his family’s clothes and sometimes his aides’ clothes to Woodlawn Cleaners after owner Jerry Richman offered to clean his clothes for free in 1997. According to the Globe, Joyce’s attorneys say he received the service in exchange for free or reduced-price legal services he provided to Richman.

In the aftermath of last week’s federal raid, Kirsten Hughes, chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party, called for Joyce to resign from office.

