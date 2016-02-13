‘No Major Issues’ Found In Highway Inspections After Manhole Cover Death

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said they found no major issues after inspecting hundreds of pieces of highway equipment as a result of a flying manhole cover killing a driver on Interstate 93 in Boston.

Caitlin Clavette, a Milton elementary school teacher, was killed on Friday morning when a 200-pound manhole cover became dislodged near the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston and flew through her windshield.

Starting Friday afternoon and continuing into Saturday, Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews and welders inspected all travel lane equipment.

“The inspections found nothing to indicate a threat to public safety, rose to the level of alarming or indicated that any of the structures inspected would be insecure,” MassDOT officials announced on Saturday afternoon.

Crews inspected 919 manhole covers, sewage drainage system grates and covers for electrical panels. MassDOT said “out of an abundance of caution” crews took action on 65 pieces of equipment.

During the inspections, workers drove vehicles over and the metal covers with various tools to see if they would move at all.

If there was any movement, welders made adjustments.

“No covers at any of the 919 locations were deemed possible for immediate failure,” MassDOT said.

The storm drain that became airborne and killed Clavette was last inspected on June 12, 2014.

“Because no major issues were discovered during the inspection process yesterday and today, MassDOT does not plan to broaden or expand the investigation to roadway hardware outside the Boston area at this time,” officials said. “MassDOT District Office personnel have been asked to increase vigilance during the ordinary course of business in noting the status of pavement structures.”