Milton Teacher Killed By Flying Manhole Cover

February 12, 2016 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Caitlin Clavette, Manhole Cover, Milton

BOSTON (CBS) – The woman killed by a flying manhole cover on Interstate 93 on Friday morning has been identified as a Milton art teacher.

Caitlin Clavette was killed in the accident near the O’Neill Tunnel Friday morning.

Superintendent of schools in Milton Mary Gormley says the news has hit very hard at Glover Elementary school where Clavette was employed as an art teacher for the last four years.

They describe her as very gifted and talented. An email was sent home to parents Friday afternoon and to Milton teachers and staff informing them of the tragedy.

Caitlin Clavette was killed by a flying manhole cover while driving on I-93 in Boston. (Courtesy Photo)

Caitlin Clavette was killed by a flying manhole cover while driving on I-93 in Boston. (Courtesy Photo)

“Please know that as a school system we feel the enormity of this tragedy,” the email said. “Caitlin’s death is a tragic loss, not only for our faculty and staff, but also for the students and families whose lives she has touched over the past four years. We know that you will join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to Caitlin’s family and friends.”

The Glover school will be open on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for parents to talk with counselors.

Outside of work, Clavette loved to compete. The triathlete spent many an hour training with her Wheelworks Multisport teammates. They loved her as if she was family.

“She was a laugh a minute,” Sherman Roberts said. “This woman was just a good spirit. I mean, there’s no words to describe how nice and kind she was.”

Caitlin Clavette (WBZ-TV)

Caitlin Clavette (WBZ-TV)

“It’s just an awful shame and it will take me a while to really comprehend it and life is unfair and this is just one of the worst things that can happen to such an amazing person,” said friend Mike Nislick.

Following the crash, MassDOT crews and welders spent the afternoon examining all travel lane infrastructure in Boston to check that manhole covers, grates, and covers for electrical panels are secure.

WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano and Julie Loncich contributed to this report.

