Shannon Sharpe Takes Twitter Wars On The Air With Toucher & Rich

January 27, 2016 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Matt Dolloff, NFL, Patriots, Shannon Sharpe, Sports, Toucher And Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — NFL Hall-of-Famer and former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe is as well-known these days for jawing with people on Twitter as he is for his football skills. But unlike many people with “keyboard muscles,” as he called them, Sharpe is not afraid to take the heat from fans head-on – and dish some burns back in their faces.

Sharpe took a barrage of insults from salty Patriots fans on Twitter after the Broncos beat the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and joined Toucher & Rich to talk about it Wednesday morning. The biggest victim of Sharpe’s trolling was CNNSE’s Tom E. Curran, who tried to jab Shannon after getting called out for his attacks on Broncos fans.

Curran wasn’t alone; Sharpe went at it with dozens of fans on Twitter right after the game.

“Did you see me on stage? When they were presenting the [AFC Championship] trophy, and everybody told me ‘You were texting! You were texting!’ No, I was trolling!” he said.

Sharpe once again clarified that he doesn’t mean to disrespect the Patriots after they lost – he just has an issue with a fan.

“I got no problem what [the Patriots] have been able to do over the last 16 years with coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft the owner, and Tom Brady. It’s undeniable … What they’ve done is not in question. But when they lose, don’t make excuses,” he said, addressing Patriots Nation.

Listen to the full interview with Shannon Sharpe (and plenty of hilarious insults) below.

