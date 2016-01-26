Undefeated Norton High Wrestler Makes Opponent’s Dream Come True

NORTON (CBS) — When it comes to wrestling or any sport for that matter, everyone wants the chance to beat the best.

When Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School student Andy Howland stepped onto the mat to face undefeated senior Deven Schuko of Norton, you would think he would be just a little nervous, but not this kid. He’s too busy smiling. “I love it,” Andy said with a smile.

Andy has Down syndrome but he doesn’t let that stop him from playing the sport he loves. Last week he took on Deven who is the number one ranked Division 3 wrestler in his weight class.

“We shook hands and we locked up and he was a tough kid and he bulldogged me over to my back. I couldn’t stop the power,” Deven said.

The moment and Andy pinning Deven was caught on camera and has since gone viral. “I’ve been in sports all my life and wrestling I believe is most demanding and for someone like Andy to wrestle and stick with it, I wanted to make his day,” Deven said.

Andy’s bravery and Deven’s sportsmanship is generating a lot of buzz on social media. “I think the message is sportsmanship is alive and well today and it’s because kids are accepting kids like Andrew wholeheartedly,” Debbie Howland said.

“It’s humbling I guess and pretty cool for all the attention for a simple act of kindness,” Deven said.