Boston Globe Subscribers Frustrated With Home Delivery Problems

BOSTON (CBS) – Frustrations are mounting for several Boston Globe subscribers who haven’t been getting their daily newspaper delivered this week.

The paper switched to a new vendor for home delivery service on Monday and it’s been a disaster for many customers who have been struggling to get answers.

The Globe responded midday Wednesday with an apology on its website.

Paul Yovino of Braintree, a long time Globe subscriber, hasn’t received a paper in three days.

“The major problem is, reading the Boston Globe online, they are not addressing the problem they’re having with home delivery,” he told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 before the apology was issued. “If they are having a problem, just admit it and we’ll all be reasonable.”

Susan Pascar of Lynn, a subscriber for 16 years, called several numbers at the Globe looking for help, but she hasn’t been able to get an answer.

“It’s a constant busy signal 24-7,” she told WBZ.

One automated message from the paper tells subscribers, “We anticipate delivery delays for the remainder of the week.”

The paper has set up a “consumer update” page on it’s media website listing the dozens of cities and towns where delivery delays will occur.

In a statement Wednesday night, Peter Doucette, Boston Globe Vice President of Consumer Sales & Marketing, said they are making significant progress.

“While 95 percent of the hundreds of thousands of Globe newspapers were delivered today, we will continue to deploy resources, and will not be satisfied until the situation is 100 percent resolved,” Doucette said.

The Globe will offer full refunds to subscribers who do not receive newspapers.

A spokesperson for the distributor, ACI Last Mile Network of Long Beach, California, told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 they have a senior vice president for national operations in Boston to help with the launch.

The Globe did post a note to subscribers on its website December 24 announcing its partnership with ACI, saying:

“Over the long term, this partnership will result in fewer subscriber complaints and, when there are issues, more responsive customer service.

“Short term, however, a transition of this magnitude — more than 600 drivers delivering hundreds of thousands of papers — will not come without some disruption. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. If your service is disrupted, please contact us immediately:”

The paper also noted that “all home delivery subscribers receive free digital access to BostonGlobe.com as well as the digital replica of our print edition.”

That’s not enough for customers who just want their old-fashioned newspaper in their hands.

“You fall into a habit of opening the door and finding the paper,” Yovino told WBZ. “Nothing wrong with doing it online, but it must be a sign of age that I prefer to turn an actual piece of paper than read a paper with a mouse in hand.”