Grand Jury Indicts Mother, Boyfriend In Death Of ‘Baby Doe’

December 18, 2015 3:01 PM
BOSTON (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl formerly known as Baby Doe and her boyfriend have been indicted by a grand jury in the girl’s death.

The indictments Friday mirror charges brought in September against Rachelle Bond and Michael McCarthy. McCarthy was charged with first-degree murder, while Bond was charged with being an accessory after the fact to her daughter’s killing.

A larceny charge was added against Bond for allegedly continuing to accept public assistance after she knew her daughter had been killed.

Bella Bond (Photo from Facebook)

The girl was known as Baby Doe after her body washed up on a Boston Harbor Island in June. She was later identified as Bella Bond.

The case now moves from Dorchester Municipal Court to Suffolk Superior Court, where they will be arraigned Jan. 6.

Both pleaded not guilty at earlier arraignments.

