BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady does not particularly want to get involved with politics. He really just wants to be the Patriots’ quarterback.

Nevertheless, Brady has found himself in the middle of some crosshairs from his friends who run a tabloid down in New York City, folks who dislike Brady’s support of Donald Trump.

The New York Daily News is on a tear lately. This morning, they bash Tom Brady for his love of "bigot buddy" Trump. pic.twitter.com/jSquQRGks4 — Mr Media Training (@MrMediaTraining) December 16, 2015

Considering how much the New York papers love to use Brady’s face to try to sell papers — you can see the Daily News’ history here and the Post’s history here, for starters — this is nothing new for Brady. So on Wednesday, after the Daily News called him out on the front page, Brady was asked if he’s bothered by the criticism.

The question was asked just as the Patriots’ VP of media relations announced that it would be the final question.

“I don’t think about it much,” Brady said with a smile. “I got a lot, it’s a tough week, so I got a lot of football stuff to think about. Hopefully we can go out and beat the Titans, that’d be the most important thing for me.”

Brady clearly hoped that his football-centric response would suffice, but he was pressed further, asking if he regrets showing public support to Trump, which includes displaying a Trump hat in his locker.

“Like I said, I’m just here to play football,” Brady said before smiling, waving to the media, and ending his press conference after just four-and-a-half minutes.