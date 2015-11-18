WBZ4[1]
High School Students In Spencer Protest Administration With Sit-In

November 18, 2015 1:21 PM
Filed Under: David Prouty High School, Spencer

SPENCER (CBS) – Students at a Spencer High School are holding a sit-in to protest decisions made by the district’s administration, including the reduction of several programs and activities.

According to Carter Bemis, a senior at David Prouty High School who is leading the movement, when the first bell rang at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, students marched to the gymnasium and sat down.

The primary contention by students, Bemis told WBZ-TV, is that the school committee and district leaders, including Spencer-East Brookfield Superintendent Tracy Crowe, have not listened to concerns of the students.

WBZ-TV reached out to Crowe’s office but has not received a response.

Bemis said programs such as music, theater, arts, student council, and extracurricular activities have been cut. He added that the school is lacking resources, including updated textbooks, due to budgeting.

Students attended a school committee meeting on Tuesday night, but were not satisfied with the response from the board.

The senior said he and his classmates plan to remain in the gymnasium until their voices are heard.

Bemis addressed a cheering crowd of students and parents during a Thursday night rally. A video of the speech was posted online.

“The incompetent leadership in this district has brought our community to a new low, never seen by the people of Spencer and East Brookfield,” Bemis told the crowd. “We’ve come to the conclusion that the leadership in place will do nothing to change this. So we stand before you today in an effort to take matters into our own hands.”

Students in the gymnasium have been tweeting using the hashtag #MakeProutyProudAgain.

