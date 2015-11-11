WBZ4[1]
Donald Trump: Mexican Border Wall Would Help End Heroin Crisis

November 11, 2015 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Heroin, Karyn Regal, Nicole Jacobs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said in New Hampshire on Wednesday that his proposed wall on the Mexican border could help end the region’s heroin epidemic.

Trump was asked about the heroin crisis at a Q&A in Manchester.

“It’s amazing how many people bring that up,” Trump answered. “I bet half the people have their hands up about heroin. “

Trump responded that he wants to take care of addicts using locally based clinics, and stop the source of the drug by walling off the border.

“The problem of heroin in New Hampshire is unbelievable, it’s like an unbelievable problem that you have,” Trump said. “And you know where that stuff comes from.”

Trump also wondered aloud why New Hampshire in particular has such a huge heroin problem.

“This area, I don’t know what it is,” Trump said. “People are hooked, I don’t know what it is with heroin but it seems to be a really tough one to get away from.”

The Republican presidential frontrunner was also asked about his massive deportation plan, which he called “very practical.”

“We have to have people in the country legally,” Trump said. “We either have a country, or we don’t.”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports: 

