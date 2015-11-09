WBZ4[1]
WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ1030[1]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-701-1030 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
985_SportsHub[1]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
my38[1]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

The Science Behind The Perception Of Beauty

By Dr. Mallika Marshall, WBZ-TV November 9, 2015 11:10 PM By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under: Dr. Mallika Marshall, Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – Some say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but is that really true, and if so, why? Dr. Mallika Marshall spoke to a local researcher who is trying to figure out why we have different tastes when it comes to beauty.

We often look to Hollywood for standards of attractiveness.

“People agree that your George Clooneys and your Brad Pitts and your Ryan Goslings are fairly attractive people and most people would rate them as being more attractive than a Donald Trump or someone less likely to be known for their face,” says Laura Germine, PhD, a research fellow in psychiatric genetics at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Germine says there are some characteristics that people find generally appealing like facial symmetry and healthy skin tone, but don’t always agree on “who’s hot and who’s not.” Is that because our preferences are programmed in our genes or are there other factors at play?

Germine and other researchers at Mass. General looked at almost 800 identical and fraternal twin pairs and showed them 200 average faces and what they found is that your genetics don’t seem to play a huge role when it comes to your facial preferences.

“Once people have moved outside of the family home,” says Germine, “they start to have different experiences, different groups of friends, different relationships, and different exposures to faces, even as they’re walking down the street, and those factors are probably what’s shaping a lot of these individual preferences.”

We asked a group of ladies to look at the study faces and rate them. While they often agreed on which faces were most attractive, they didn’t always find the same ones appealing. “It’s not just the face,” says Felecia Cerrato, “it’s the personality and lifestyle and morals. The total package is what makes someone attractive.”

Which just goes to show beauty is in the eye of the beholder but is more than skin deep.

More from Dr. Mallika Marshall
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia