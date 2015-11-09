Tom Brady Makes Young Cancer Survivor’s Wish Come True

BOSTON (CBS) — Last week WBZ-TV told you about Gabriel Aljalian, a young Watertown boy who battled and beat cancer, and turned that into something special.

The six-year-old turned the anniversary of his diagnosis with Leukemia (November 3) into “Gabriel’s Day of Kindness,” where he performs random acts of kindness and asks everyone to do the same. For this year’s day of kindness, Gabriel and his family took gifts to kids at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Center.

For all his wonderful work with others, the Make-A-Wish Foundation decided it was time to grant Gabriel his wish: To play football with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

So over the weekend, Garbriel got to hit the practice field in Foxboro with Brady to toss around the pigskin.

Gabriel and 10 other Make-A-Wish kids had a Patriots-themed day on Saturday, participating in a mock press conference in the team’s press room, getting to walk on the Gillette field to see their names on the jumbrotron, and everyone received personalized Patriots jerseys.

Gabriel even had a surprise for No. 12. He wanted Brady to know about “Gabriel’s Day of Kindness,” so he and his family prepared a small card explaining the day. And to thank Brady for fulfilling his dream, Gabriel wrote him a thank you card and wanted to give the QB $10 that someone had given to him during the week.

A surprised Brady gave Gabriel a big smile and an even bigger hug. He didn’t turn down the $10 either, accepting Gabriel’s gift.

“No act of kindness – towards anyone, however large or small – is ever wasted,” Gabriel’s Day Of Kindness’s facebook page read late Sunday night.

While Brady may be playing like an MVP on the field, it’s very clear he’s an MVP off of it as well.