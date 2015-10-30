Former HVAC Worker Pleads Not Guilty To Trespassing Into A Cohasset School

COHASSET (CBS) – A Plymouth man is being held on bail after pleading not guilty to trespassing charges at a Cohasset elementary school. But is 31-year-old Anthony Binsfield also a thief who stole money from the wallets of teachers?

Prosecutors say Binsfield entered Deer Hill Elementary School under “false pretenses” saying he was contracted to work on the school’s heating system. They say he was wearing the uniform of the HVAC company Huntington Controls, but the school didn’t know Binsfield had actually been fired by the company.

Police say security cameras caught an image of Binsfield entering the school 8:45 a.m. on October 27 and leaving 34 minutes later without signing out. During the day three teachers say someone stole money from their wallets.

Prosecutors say the school had reason to believe Binsfield because he had done work at the school before his termination and he was recognized. It’s prompted a review of security protocols, according to Superintendent Barabara Cataldo. “If somebody comes in and announces they’re working on something, and the office has no indication they were supposed to come, that person will not be admitted.”

Binsfield has not been charged with larceny and his attorney says there’s no evidence to prove he stole the money. Police are looking into whether there’s a connection to thefts at another Cohasset school a couple of weeks ago.