Malden Catholic High Senior Killed In Peabody Crash

PEABODY (CBS) — A senior at Malden Catholic High School was killed in a crash in Peabody late Sunday night.
The fire department had to extract 17-year-old Alex Vitale from behind the wheel after his car slammed into a pole at Forest and Summit streets at about 10:45 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Malden Catholic released this statement on its website Monday:
It is with deep sadness that Malden Catholic mourns the loss of senior Alex Vitale. Alex was active in student life, including Lancers In Action, Lancer Buddies and swimming. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements for Alex will be posted as they become available. Resources for parents on handling grief may be found here. The Malden Catholic Community joins together in prayer for Alex and his family.
i ask a family member to contact me i didnt know alex i am just someone who drove by and his spirit apeared to me before i reached the pole someone please email me so i can explain. anarebelo11@hotmail.com please be a family member only other or father or sister brother..aunt..