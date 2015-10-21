Tom Brady, Jets Defense Each Face Biggest Test Of Season

By Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff)

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots offense has been spectacular in their first five games of the 2015 season, led by Tom Brady’s scorching start. But before this Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, the team hasn’t faced a significant challenge on the other side of the ball.

And neither has the vaunted Jets defense.

The 5-0 Patriots seemingly faced a major test at the Buffalo Bills, but Brady shredded Rex Ryan’s squad to the tune of 466 yards and 3 touchdowns and the Bills defense overall has regressed from last season. The Dallas Cowboys’ Greg Hardy gave the Patriots significant trouble in the first half of their matchup in Dallas in Week 5, but the Patriots eventually made enough adjustments to neutralize him and score 30 points.

The Jets, meanwhile, look like they have the NFL’s most dominating defense through their first five games. They lead the league in total yards allowed per game (269.2), points allowed per game (15), opposing QB rating (60.9), and rushing TDs allowed (1). But they also have not faced an offense that is anywhere near the caliber of the Patriots.

The Jets’ opponents so far this season average 21.8 points per game, which would rank 20th in the league, and enter Week 7 with a combined record of 12-17. They faced four QBs that are middling-at-best talents (Johnny Manziel, Sam Bradford, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins) and one talented QB (Andrew Luck) with a good offense that was struggling mightily at the time.

So both the Patriots offense and Jets defense enter Sunday’s matchup, with first place in the AFC East on the line no less, facing its biggest test of the season. And whoever comes out on top when the Patriots have the ball could be the deciding factor in the game.

The Jets just got Sheldon Richardson back after serving a four-game suspension, and the freakishly talented defensive end joins two other strong pass rushers: Muhammad Wilkerson, who might be the best DE in the AFC East, and first-round pick Leonard Williams.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles employed a 4-3 defensive front in Week 6 against the Washington Redskins, putting Richardson on the same line as Wilkerson and Williams along with run-stuffing nose tackle Damon Harrison. The Patriots offensive line is already dealing with significant injuries and will face pressure from everywhere on the Jets front.

Brady will likely have to dodge multiple rushers in the pocket and/or get rid of the ball even quicker than usual. Linebackers David Harris and Demario Davis could also present pressure problems for the Patriots.

As ferocious as the Jets pass rush looks, they are also strong on the backend. Darrelle Revis famously returned to the Jets after just one season with the Patriots, and has been his usual reliably suffocating self. He’s picked off 3 passes and recovered 3 fumbles, and receivers have predictably struggled against him. The Dolphins’ Jarvis Landry drew Revis most of the day when facing the Jets, and caught just 4 passes on 12 targets, one of which Revis intercepted.

The Jets certainly have plenty of talent on defense, but they also haven’t faced an offense as deep or talented as the Patriots. They have allowed just one TD and 24.6 yards per game to tight ends, but Rob Gronkowski presents easily the biggest mismatch they have had to handle thus far. Harris and Davis will likely have to cover him, along with safety Marcus Gilchrist. Gronk is taller than each of them by at least four inches.

Revis, meanwhile, will likely be tasked with covering Julian Edelman. Even if Revis wipes Edelman out, Brady still has Danny Amendola and emerging deep threat Keyshawn Martin to throw to, and Brandon LaFell could potentially return for the game. The Jets lack depth in the secondary behind Revis and Antonio Cromartie, which could see the Patriots attacking that weakness with three- and four-wide receiver sets. Brady could also work Dion Lewis into mismatches in open space, although the Jets have been strong against running backs catching passes out of the backfield as well (22 catches on 31 targets for 130 yards and 1 TD).

Revis got burned last week by the Redskins’ Pierre Garcon on a two-yard slant for a touchdown, a rare misstep. So don’t be surprised if Brady tries the same on Sunday. The Jets have also been somewhat susceptible to big plays: 3 of the 6 passing touchdowns they have allowed went for at least 23 yards.

The Jets are the first team the Patriots offense has faced that can bring pressure from the front four and tight coverage down the field, which has long been one of the best ways to slow Brady & Co. down. But if the Patriots offensive line can hold their own against the Jets pass rush, Brady could have a chance to pick them apart. He could have a tough time doing so against Revis and Cromartie, but then again you saw what he did against the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” in Super Bowl XLIX.

Something has to give when the Patriots’ top-ranked offense goes against the Jets’ top-ranked defense with AFC East supremacy on the line. Brady is playing out of his mind and is playing pissed off, but faces easily the best defense he’s faced so far. And the Jets have dominated, but against mediocre-or-worse offenses.

If any defense can provide the blueprint for how to beat Brady, it’s the Jets. But if they can’t slow the Patriots down, no one can.

Matt Dolloff is a writer for CBSBostonSports.com. His opinions do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read more from Matt here. Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.