Boston Police Officer Who Died Months After Marathon Shootout Honored

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The name of a Boston police patrolman who suffered a fatal brain aneurysm less than a year after being wounded by shrapnel during a confrontation with the Boston Marathon bombers has been added to a memorial for Massachusetts police officers.
Officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury when Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev detonated an explosive device during a shootout in Watertown days after the April 15, 2013, marathon bombing.
On April 10, 2014, Simmonds collapsed and died while working out at the Boston Police Academy gym.
A state medical panel said the aneurysm was likely related to the earlier injury.
Simmonds, along with Plymouth Patrolman Gregory Maloney who was killed in a motorcycle in 2014, was among those honored Friday during an annual ceremony at the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Memorial. Seven other officers from Billerica, Cambridge, Lynn, and Salisbury were also honored.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said Simmonds was a hero.
