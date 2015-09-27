HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

I-95 Guardrail Device Saves Woman Who Fell Asleep Behind Wheel

Filed Under: Attleboro, Massachusetts State Police
An attenuator may have saved a woman's life on I-95. (Image credit Mass. State Police)

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are crediting a device on a guardrail for saving the life of a woman who fell asleep behind the wheel on I-95 south Sunday morning.

Officials said the 23-year-old Providence woman dozed off in Attleboro and drifted into the guardrail. Fortunately for her, the 2015 Subaru first struck the attenuator on the guardrail.

“These crash attenuators are designed to absorb impacts from vehicles and this one did its job perfectly,” police said. “If this vehicle had struck a tree or another driver, it is likely a trooper would have been knocking on a door with devastating news for her parents.”

Police say it’s another reminder that driving while tired can have deadly consequences.

No information about the woman’s injuries were available.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch