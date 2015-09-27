I-95 Guardrail Device Saves Woman Who Fell Asleep Behind Wheel

ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are crediting a device on a guardrail for saving the life of a woman who fell asleep behind the wheel on I-95 south Sunday morning.
Officials said the 23-year-old Providence woman dozed off in Attleboro and drifted into the guardrail. Fortunately for her, the 2015 Subaru first struck the attenuator on the guardrail.
“These crash attenuators are designed to absorb impacts from vehicles and this one did its job perfectly,” police said. “If this vehicle had struck a tree or another driver, it is likely a trooper would have been knocking on a door with devastating news for her parents.”
Police say it’s another reminder that driving while tired can have deadly consequences.
No information about the woman’s injuries were available.
