NH Mother Charged With Killing 21-Month-Old Daughter

September 26, 2015 8:21 PM
MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire mother has been charged with killing her 21-month-old daughter inside their Manchester home in early September.

Katlin Paquette, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Sadence “Sadie” Willott, who was struck in the head and suffered a fatal brain injury, according to a New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office press statement released on Saturday.

On Sept. 5, Manchester police were called to Paquette’s Belmont Street home for a report of an unresponsive child. The toddler was rushed to Elliot Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she died the next day.

A Manchester toddler's death has been ruled a homicide. (WBZ-TV)

A New Hampshire medical examiner ruled the girl’s manner of death a homicide, with the cause of death as blunt impact head injuries.

Paquette is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040, or on their website.

