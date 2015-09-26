NH Mother Charged With Killing 21-Month-Old Daughter

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire mother has been charged with killing her 21-month-old daughter inside their Manchester home in early September.
Katlin Paquette, 25, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Sadence “Sadie” Willott, who was struck in the head and suffered a fatal brain injury, according to a New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office press statement released on Saturday.
On Sept. 5, Manchester police were called to Paquette’s Belmont Street home for a report of an unresponsive child. The toddler was rushed to Elliot Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she died the next day.
A New Hampshire medical examiner ruled the girl’s manner of death a homicide, with the cause of death as blunt impact head injuries.
Paquette is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040, or on their website.
One Comment