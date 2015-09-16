Tom Brady and Donald Trump (Photos by Jim Rogash/Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady typically chooses to play it safe when it comes to making public comments, but when it comes to backing a friend, the quarterback doesn’t hold back.

That was the case on Wednesday, when Brady was asked if he has any advice for Donald Trump, whose “Make America Great Again” hat has hung in Brady’s locker this summer.

“Um, no,” Brady replied. “No, I just thought it was a nice keepsake. It could be a nice piece of memorabilia that he sent me.”

When pushed for more on Trump’s chances of actually winning the presidency, Brady expressed optimism.

“I hope so. That would be great,” Brady said. “There’d be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that.”

Brady’s typically kept his personal political leanings private, but he told 60 Minutes in 2007 that he’s neither a Republican or Democrat.

“I’m actually independent. I’m actually an independent, and I have been for some time,” Brady said in ’07. “But there’s no doubt this world needs a lot of help.”

During the offseason, after Brady defeated the NFL and Roger Goodell in federal court, Trump spoke glowingly of the Patriots’ quarterback.

“He’s a great guy, for those of you who don’t know him,” Trump said of Brady. “He’s an honorable guy and an honest guy and a truly great athlete. He is really a very good friend of mine and I just spoke to him a little while ago, he’s so thrilled and so happy.”