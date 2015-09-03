Central American Independence Day Celebration

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo

September 5, 2015
The City of Boston is getting ready for the Central American Independence Day Celebration! It’s taking place at City Hall Plaza on Saturday, September 12th from 11AM-6PM. Five Central American countries – Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be represented at this historic event. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jose Alvarez, member of the event’s organizing committee. Tune in!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CENTRAL AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE
Boston City Hall Plaza
Saturday, September 12
11AM-6PM
857-318-5210
More info on Facebook

Watch Centro in English

Watch Centro in Spanish

FIND US ON FACEBOOK AND TWITTER!
“Like” us on Facebook WbzCentroYadires

Follow us on Twitter @YadiresWBZ

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch