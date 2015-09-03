September 5, 2015
The City of Boston is getting ready for the Central American Independence Day Celebration! It’s taking place at City Hall Plaza on Saturday, September 12th from 11AM-6PM. Five Central American countries – Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica will be represented at this historic event. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Jose Alvarez, member of the event’s organizing committee. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CENTRAL AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE
Boston City Hall Plaza
Saturday, September 12
11AM-6PM
857-318-5210
More info on Facebook
Watch Centro in English
Watch Centro in Spanish
