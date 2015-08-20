NFL Network’s Heath Evans Rips NFL For ‘Witch Hunt’ On Tom Brady, Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Heath Evans is a former member of the Patriots, and he admits that his four-year history in New England tints his view a bit. However, he also declared that his job is to work in factual information and the truth, and in that regard, he can’t support the NFL in its quest to tear down Tom Brady.

Evans joined Damon Amendolara on The DA Show this week, and he let it rip when sharing his opinions on DeflateGate.

“I think people that are willing to read now and really start tracking everything that’s been released – everything that the Patriots released, everything that the NFLPA has released – you’re starting to see a completely different side of more or less a witch hunt, and maybe a few guys in the league office that had some ill will directed toward the Patriots and leaked out false reports and started a landslide that was just lies and propaganda,” Evans told DA. “If people really want to sit there and look through all the evidence … and look at the facts – not bullet-point broadcasting that the NFL Network and ESPN and FOX and other sources have done, but look at the facts – I’ve stood by the fact that Tom Brady is going to eventually walk away with no suspension.”

It’s startling to see, in large part because Evans is employed by the NFL Network. However, Evans said that Roger Goodell is not his boss.

“People say, ‘Heath, you work for the NFL, you better watch it.’ No, I work for Jerry Jones, and I work for Daniel Snyder and I work for the Rooney family and I work for Robert Kraft and I work for Tom Benson. I don’t work for Roger Goodell and that league office. The owners own the network,” Evans said. “It has nothing to do with loyalties. I challenge people to go read what’s out there and formulate your own opinion.”

Evans said his opinion on the matter is rooted solely in facts — facts which the general public simply shows little interest in learning.

“[People] just want to say, ‘Hey, we want the Patriots to be cheaters’ because they can’t wrap their minds around for the last 15 years, they’re just better than everybody. That’s just the truth. People love to hate on the best,” Evans said. “I’m a Saints fan, I’m a Seahawks fan – I’m loyal to those teams as well. But the truth is the truth.”

Listen to Evans’ interview with DA on CBSSportsRadio.com.