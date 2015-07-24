Phantom Gourmet: Boston’s Greatest Lobster Rolls

BOSTON (CBS) — Nothing says summer in New England like a lobster roll. Dan Andelman of the Phantom Gourmet takes a bite out of some of Boston’s best.
Located right on Boston’s historic Freedom Trail, the Tap Trailhouse serves fare that’s a deliciously updated tribute to Yankee cooking, including a classic lobster roll.
Bostonia Public House in the Financial District made waves with their deliciously non-traditional lobster roll, stuffed with a unique lobster salad made with yuzu crema and avocado topped with bacon crumbs.
And as of this weekend there’s a brand new place to get a good lobster roll in Boston. “Luke’s Lobster”, an upscale seafood shack that started in New York, now has a store in the Back Bay.
