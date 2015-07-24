Marvel’s Stan Lee Joins Toucher & Rich

BOSTON (CBS) — It was a dream come true for Adolfo Gonzalez on Friday.
Along with Rich, Adolfo got to interview Stan Lee, the man behind some of Marvel’s most famous characters. They chatted about a wide range of topics, including the day Lee came up with perhaps his most famous character, Spider-Man, his cameos in Marvel movies and Marvel’s collaboration with the rock band Kiss back in the 1970’s.
Adolfo also got to ask his very own question, which will help end a debate comic fans have had for years — we think.
Listen to the full interview:
