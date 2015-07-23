I-Team: Critics Say Eligibility Process For ‘The Ride’ Goes Too Far

BOSTON (CBS) – It provides a vital service to seniors and people with disabilities, but the MBTA’s door-to-door service known as The Ride has also been criticized as a source of taxpayer waste.

There is now a push to make sure everyone who gets on The Ride should actually qualify. However, some people complain the new eligibility process goes too far.

The Ride has provided a lifeline for people like Joseph Carchedi, who has used the transportation service for several years. The 96-year-old Norwood resident is completely blind from macular degeneration. He uses The Ride for doctor’s appointments and to visit his daughter, Dianne Carchedi, at her Abington home.

But when Dianne recently tried to schedule a pickup for her dad, she learned his eligibility had expired. In order to renew, she was informed Joe would have to travel to the MBTA’s eligibility center in Charlestown.

“I explained that would be nearly impossible for him,” Dianne said. “He is completely blind and walks with a cane. He needs a guide who can assist with his balance and my mother is no longer able to do that.”

There would be no exceptions, Dianne learned. Several phone calls and email exchanges did not change the scenario.

As part of the eligibility process, The Ride would pick up Joe for free and bring him to the appointment. But to the Carchedis, the requirement seemed like an unnecessary burden when it is clear Joe’s condition isn’t going to improve.

“They seem to have no concept of what it is to be 96… let alone blind,” Dianne said.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Joe added. “They are asking too much.”

Karen Schneiderman works at the Boston Center for Independent Living, which provides support services for people with a variety of physical and mental disabilities.

When The Ride rolled out its new eligibility process in late 2012, Schneiderman said there was a lot of fear and anxiety about what the process would involve.

Since then, she has experienced the process firsthand to attain her eligibility to use The Ride.

Schneiderman, who uses a wheelchair, said the appointment involved answering some questions and evaluating her mobility. For instance, she had to wheel down the sidewalk as one of the staff members observed.

The I-Team asked Schneiderman what she thought about Joe Carchedi’s situation.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” she answered. “To drag him all the way to Charlestown. And for what? They are not going to do eye exams to prove he isn’t blind.”

A video produced by the MBTA explains the eligibility process for The Ride. The people conducting the tests are not medical professionals, which is why Schneiderman questions its value.

“I think it’s a waste of time and not a worthwhile project,” she said.

However, MBTA leaders argue the new eligibility process is much faster and more efficient than the old paperwork applications. They also say it makes it tougher for people to cheat the system.

As an I-Team story documented in 2011, the service had grown into a notorious budget-buster for the cash-strapped transit organization.

Frank Oglesby, Deputy Director of Paratransit Contract Operations at the MBTA, acknowledges that preventing abuse of the program was a primary reason for the change.

“We wanted eyes on everyone who was applying for the first time or re-certifying,” he said. “This is a very accurate process.”

Oglesby said the MBTA has also invested millions to make public transportation more accessible, so the goal is to encourage more people with disabilities to use fixed routes like buses, subways and trolleys if they are capable.

Even people like Joe Carchedi, who could not safety take public transit, are required to renew in person.

“We can’t make any exceptions,” Oglesby said. “It’s illegal to rank a disability. One disability does not outweigh another disability.”

MBTA leaders say the eligibility process is modeled after similar programs used by paratransit organizations across the country, and has been vetted by disability rights groups.

Since it took effect, approximately 30,000 applicants have been processed at the office in Charlestown. More than 400 of the people have been at least 95 years old.

Dianne and her dad are not convinced.

“I think it’s outrageous. I think it’s ludicrous. I think it’s silliness beyond belief,” she said.

