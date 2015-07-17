MBTA Bus Driver Treats Passengers At West Roxbury Lemonade Stand

BOSTON (CBS) – Four neighborhood kids got the thrill of their summer, thanks to a MBTA bus driver and his willing passengers.

John Lohan was in mid-route on Centre Street in West Roxbury Thursday when he decided to stop.

“I said if anyone is in a hurry or needs to make a connection, I won’t stop,” Lohan told his passengers on Bus 35.

After all seven passengers agreed they could spare an extra 90 seconds, Lohan stopped at a lemonade stand.

“The biggest thing I thought was that the children would have a story they can tell for the rest of their lives. And then afterwards, I thought, ‘Well, so do the passengers,’” said Lohan.

To the delight of the four youngsters, the veteran driver ordered a round for everyone.

“The lemonade only cost 50 cents and he bought seven of them. He gave us 10 dollars, so, he’s awesome!” said 14-year-old Erin Starkey.

“I was surprised because usually none of them stop,” said 11-year-old Shannon McGovern.

“I gave them a little bit of a tip also, but still, it was the cheapest round, the least expensive round I ever sprung for,” Lohan laughed.

Lohan continued on his route, not thinking much of what he had done.

“My passengers, as they got off the bus, each one of them said, ‘That made my day and thank you,’” said Lohan.

The nearly 19-year veteran of the MBTA said his small act is just an example of what many of his 2,000 colleagues do on a daily basis.