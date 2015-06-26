Mass. Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On Same-Sex Marriage

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s elation all over again for Johanna Schulman and Moira Barrett, the 19th same sex couple to be married in Massachusetts eleven years ago at Cambridge City Hall.

“We experience the pure joy of having our relationship and our family structure endorsed as American as anybody else’s,” said Schulman.

The same acceptance they finally felt on that day they hope can now be experienced in all 50 states with the historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling to legalize same sex marriage throughout the country.

“To have the whole country say it’s a good thing, we appreciate you, we recognize you, that’s a big deal,” said Barrett.

The ruling brought cheers to the steps of the Massachusetts statehouse, the first state to legalize gay marriage in a decision that stunned the nation at the time.

Senator Elizabeth Warren hailed the milestone for the gay rights movement. “It really means equal means equal, not some are more equal and some have got something better. That’s what this is all about,” said Warren.

Schulman and Barrett say their marriage was an emotional experience of affirmation. Now with their 17-yea- old daughter Annie the word “family” has put them in the same category as everyone else.

“Between our family we are tight and have always been tight. Now we can show that to other people and other people can recognize that,” said Barrett.