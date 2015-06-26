Boston Providing Free Sunscreen At City Parks

BOSTON (AP) — Forgot the sunblock? Boston has you covered.
The city is installing 30 free sunscreen dispensers in five public parks this summer.
Mayor Marty Walsh says Boston will be the first major Northeast city to launch such a program, which is also offered in Miami Beach, Florida.
The weather-resistant dispensers will hold “all-natural” SPF 30 sunscreen that’s safe for people ages 6 months and up.
They’ll initially be placed in Millennium Park in West Roxbury, Jamaica Pond in Jamaica Plain, Boston Common, Christopher Columbus Park in the North End and Memorial Park in East Boston.
Walsh says the dispensers come at “no cost” to taxpayers.
They’re being paid through private donations and corporate sponsors thanks to a partnership with the Melanoma Foundation of New England and Make Big Change.
