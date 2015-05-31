2 Men Stabbed At Tufts University Fraternity

MEDFORD, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Two men were hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck inside a Tufts University fraternity house, officials said.

Students were told to shelter-in-place Sunday morning, but that order was lifted at about 8 a.m. after a campus search was completed.

A 20-year-old Boston man suffered serious injuries, and a 19-year-old Boston man was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Tufts student identified as a person of interest by police was taken into custody.

The victims are not affiliated with Tufts.

The school says the stabbing occurred early Sunday morning in the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house on Professors Row, a street that runs through the Somerville/Medford campus.

Enhanced police presence @TuftsUniversity, where 2 ppl were stabbed @ a frat house. #Tufts says not a random act. pic.twitter.com/U1MwORlaSr — Kim Tunnicliffe (@KimWBZ) May 31, 2015

Tufts has been primarily updating students through email and social media, first tweeting around 5 a.m. asking all students to go to a room, lock the door and stay away from windows.

Tufts’ commencement was held on May 17 and summer sessions are underway.

A recent graduate who lives a few doors down from the fraternity told WBZ-TV’s Julie Loncich there “definitely wasn’t a party” at the house overnight.

“It was pretty apparent something bad was happening, so we went inside and made sure all the doors were locked,” Michael Miele said. “ They have a really good reputation. Bunch of great guys. Would never expect anything bad to be happening on their part.”

Jim Russell, national executive vice president of Delta Tau Delta, said the fraternity is working with the local chapter and its alumni advisers to determine the circumstances and is cooperating with police. He said only a small number of men are living at the house for the Tufts summer term.

“At this time our thoughts are focused on the speedy recovery of the injured parties,” Russell said in an email.

The fraternity’s local chapter adviser, Nick deKanter, declined in an email to immediately comment because of the ongoing investigation.

